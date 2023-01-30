NAFA Aerial Reenlistment

230130-N-OG286-1037 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Jan. 30, 2023) Cmdr. Zathan Baker, executive officer, Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan, gives Yeoman 2nd Class Hazel Ann Joie Alona, from Riverside, Calif., her oath of reenlistment aboard a C-12 Huron during her inflight ceremony. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Henry X. Liu)

