    COMBAT WATER SURVIVAL TRAINING [Image 8 of 12]

    COMBAT WATER SURVIVAL TRAINING

    HI, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Kenyel Jones 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Yesterday, at Richardson Pool, Charlie Company, 715th MI BN hosted an intense and informative Combat Water Survival Training! Our team had the opportunity to tackle the 3 Meter drop, the 15-meter swim with equipment and weapon, and the equipment removal in the pool challenges.

    Sgt. Kenyel Jones

