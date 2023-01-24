Yesterday, at Richardson Pool, Charlie Company, 715th MI BN hosted an intense and informative Combat Water Survival Training! Our team had the opportunity to tackle the 3 Meter drop, the 15-meter swim with equipment and weapon, and the equipment removal in the pool challenges.



Sgt. Kenyel Jones

