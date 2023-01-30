Containment booms and absorbents float in outfall #4 along Union Creek at Travis Air Force Base, California, to mitigate observed oil sheening, Jan. 30, 2023. The booms and absorbents are part of the 60th Civil Engineering Squadron's mitigation efforts to ensure the sheen is contained within Travis AFB and there is no threat to public health. Travis AFB continues to fully cooperate with the Environmental Protection Agency and other expert environmental partners for all aspects of mitigation, reviews and source determination projects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2023 Date Posted: 01.30.2023 19:48 Photo ID: 7609241 VIRIN: 230130-F-UO290-1018 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 6.77 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 60th CES monitors outfall sites [Image 2 of 2], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.