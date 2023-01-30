Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    60th CES monitors outfall sites [Image 1 of 2]

    60th CES monitors outfall sites

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2023

    Photo by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Containment booms and absorbents float in outfall #1 along Union Creek at Travis Air Force Base, California, to mitigate observed oil sheening, Jan. 30, 2023. The booms and absorbents are part of the 60th Civil Engineering Squadron's mitigation efforts to ensure the sheen is contained within Travis AFB and there is no threat to public health. Travis AFB continues to fully cooperate with the Environmental Protection Agency and other expert environmental partners for all aspects of mitigation, reviews and source determination projects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2023
    Date Posted: 01.30.2023 19:48
    Photo ID: 7609240
    VIRIN: 230130-F-UO290-1007
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.64 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 60th CES monitors outfall sites [Image 2 of 2], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    60th CES monitors outfall sites
    60th CES monitors outfall sites

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civil Engineer Squadron
    60th CES
    TrUSt Travis

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT