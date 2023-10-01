Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Team Door to Door [Image 1 of 2]

    FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Team Door to Door

    DELTONA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2023

    Photo by Robert Kaufmann 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    Deltona, FL, January 9, 2023 - FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Team going door to door to encourage community survivors to register with FEMA, if they haven't already, and offering any assistance they may need in their recovery efforts. Robert Kaufmann/FEMA

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.30.2023 17:38
    Photo ID: 7609071
    VIRIN: 230110-O-RK738-948
    Resolution: 5004x2815
    Size: 13.35 MB
    Location: DELTONA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Team Door to Door [Image 2 of 2], by Robert Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

