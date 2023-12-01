U.S. Air Force veteran Tom Siedel, 355th Medical Group Satellite Pharmacy volunteer, restocks pharmaceutical drugs at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 17, 2023. Tom aids the 355th MDG mission by dedicating anywhere from 4-20 hours every week out of his own time to give back to the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2023 16:59
|Photo ID:
|7609053
|VIRIN:
|230117-F-AR459-1135
|Resolution:
|3760x2426
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 355th Pharmacy Volunteers [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
