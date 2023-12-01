Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    355th Pharmacy Volunteers [Image 4 of 5]

    355th Pharmacy Volunteers

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera 

    355th Wing

    355th Medical Group Satellite Pharmacy staff and volunteers pose for a group photo at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 17, 2023. Pharmacy staff and volunteers all work together to directly support the pharmacy and its mission by disseminating information on pharmacy changes, policies and procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.30.2023 16:59
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
