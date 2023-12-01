Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    355th Pharmacy Volunteers [Image 2 of 5]

    355th Pharmacy Volunteers

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Army veteran Steve Chrader, 355th Medical Group Satellite Pharmacy volunteer, dispenses pharmaceutical drugs at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 17, 2023. Chrader dispensed medications to execute the 355th MDG mission to assist with safely dispensing, restocking and pulling expired medications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2023
    Date Posted: 01.30.2023 16:59
    Photo ID: 7609039
    VIRIN: 230117-F-AR459-1019
    Resolution: 4779x2829
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 355th Pharmacy Volunteers [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    355th Pharmacy Volunteers
    355th Pharmacy Volunteers
    355th Pharmacy Volunteers
    355th Pharmacy Volunteers
    355th Pharmacy Volunteers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AF
    pharmacy
    MDG
    DM
    DMAFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT