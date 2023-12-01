U.S. Army veteran Steve Chrader, 355th Medical Group Satellite Pharmacy volunteer, dispenses pharmaceutical drugs at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 17, 2023. Chrader dispensed medications to execute the 355th MDG mission to assist with safely dispensing, restocking and pulling expired medications. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2023 16:59
|Photo ID:
|7609039
|VIRIN:
|230117-F-AR459-1019
|Resolution:
|4779x2829
|Size:
|2.33 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 355th Pharmacy Volunteers [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT