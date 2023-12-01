Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Valdosta High School Career Day [Image 9 of 9]

    Valdosta High School Career Day

    VALDOSTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Katie Tamesis 

    93rd Air Ground Operations Wing

    Pamphlets are displayed during the 2023 VHS Air Force Career Day, Valdosta High School, Georgia, January 12, 2023. Airmen from the 93d Air Ground Operations Wing and the 23d Wing were invited to share insights about their careers and explain what their missions entail. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt Katie Tamesis)

    This work, Valdosta High School Career Day [Image 9 of 9], by 1st Lt. Katie Tamesis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

