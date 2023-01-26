Navy HRPP visits NAMRU San Antonio

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Jan. 26, 2023) – U.S. Navy Cmdr. Leedjia Svec, director of the Department of the Navy (DON) Human Research Protection Program (HRPP), briefs command staff and directors of Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio at the conclusion of a site visit conducted at the Battlefield Health and Trauma Research Institute. All research involving human subjects conducted by DON laboratories, public health centers, systems and training commands, operational forces, and non-Department of Defense (DoD) institutions performing DON-supported human subjects research are subjected to DON HRPP oversight. NAMRU San Antonio’s mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of DoD personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. It is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the DoD and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Center in Silver Spring, Md. (U.S. Navy photos by Burrell D. Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

