A U.S. Air Force T-38 Talon assigned to the 2nd Fighter Training Squadron, stationed at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, are parked on the flight line at Tyndall AFB, Florida, Jan. 30, 2023. The 2nd FTS is one of two Air Force T-38 adversary squadrons that provide world-class, professional air-to-air threat replication needed to effectively and efficiently train Tyndall’s student pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jennifer Jensen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2023 Date Posted: 01.30.2023 14:02 Photo ID: 7608743 VIRIN: 230130-F-UI192-1001 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 5.6 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, T-38s Taking a Break [Image 2 of 2], by Jennifer Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.