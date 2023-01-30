Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    T-38s Taking a Break

    T-38s Taking a Break

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2023

    Photo by Jennifer Jensen 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force T-38 Talon assigned to the 2nd Fighter Training Squadron, stationed at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, are parked on the flight line at Tyndall AFB, Florida, Jan. 30, 2023. The 2nd FTS is one of two Air Force T-38 adversary squadrons that provide world-class, professional air-to-air threat replication needed to effectively and efficiently train Tyndall’s student pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jennifer Jensen)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2023
    ACC
    T-38
    Tyndall Air Force Base

