    355 SFS [Image 3 of 4]

    355 SFS

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera 

    355th Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Jared Oliver, 355th Security Forces Squadron delta flight sergeant, briefs post response force members at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 27, 2023. Oliver briefed security forces members as part of a post check, where they report any actions at their post. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 355 SFS [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

