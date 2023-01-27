Tech. Sgt. Jared Oliver, 355th Security Forces Squadron delta flight sergeant, briefs post response force members at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 27, 2023. Oliver briefed security forces members as part of a post check, where they report any actions at their post. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2023 11:18
|Photo ID:
|7608523
|VIRIN:
|230127-F-AR459-1224
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|576.68 KB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 355 SFS [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
