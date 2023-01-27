Airman 1st Class Samantha Hesther, 355th Security Forces Squadron response force member, salutes an officer at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 27, 2023. Hesther performed gate security duty to execute the 355th SFS mission to ensure the safety of the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhade Herrera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2023 Date Posted: 01.30.2023 11:18 Photo ID: 7608522 VIRIN: 230127-F-AR459-1178 Resolution: 1630x958 Size: 428.71 KB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 355 SFS [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.