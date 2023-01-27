Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Training ensures SF augmentees don't work ‘off the cuff’ [Image 5 of 6]

    Training ensures SF augmentees don't work ‘off the cuff’

    AIR BASE 201, NIGER

    01.27.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jeffrey Leitch, 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Civil Engineer Flight, water and fuel systems maintenance technician, places handcuffs onto a simulated arrestee during security forces augmentee training at AB 201, Niger, Jan. 27, 2023. Augmentees are mustered from various units outside their career fields to become multifunctional Airmen - being able to perform as Security Forces members in times of need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2023
    Date Posted: 01.30.2023 08:45
    Photo ID: 7608259
    VIRIN: 230127-Z-CC902-1083
    Resolution: 5678x3778
    Size: 13.19 MB
    Location: AIR BASE 201, NE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training ensures SF augmentees don't work ‘off the cuff’ [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Training ensures SF augmentees don't work ‘off the cuff’
    Training ensures SF augmentees don't work ‘off the cuff’
    Training ensures SF augmentees don't work ‘off the cuff’
    Training ensures SF augmentees don't work ‘off the cuff’
    Training ensures SF augmentees don't work ‘off the cuff’
    Training ensures SF augmentees dont work ‘off the cuff’

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Augmentees
    Afric
    Niger
    SecurityForces

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT