U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jeffrey Leitch, 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Civil Engineer Flight, water and fuel systems maintenance technician, places handcuffs onto a simulated arrestee during security forces augmentee training at AB 201, Niger, Jan. 27, 2023. Augmentees are mustered from various units outside their career fields to become multifunctional Airmen - being able to perform as Security Forces members in times of need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2023 Date Posted: 01.30.2023 08:45 Photo ID: 7608259 VIRIN: 230127-Z-CC902-1083 Resolution: 5678x3778 Size: 13.19 MB Location: AIR BASE 201, NE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Training ensures SF augmentees don't work ‘off the cuff’ [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.