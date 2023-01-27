Training ensures SF augmentees don't work ‘off the cuff’

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Bolanos, 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron, fitness operations noncommissioned officer in charge (front), and Airman 1st Class Chermagne Cruz, 724 EABS dining facility quality assurance, conducts a search of a simulated arrestee during security forces augmentee training at AB 201, Niger, Jan. 27, 2023. Augmentees are mustered from various units outside their career fields to become multifunctional Airmen - being able to perform as Security Forces members in times of need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)

