U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jeffrey Leitch, 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Civil Engineer Flight, water and fuel systems maintenance technician, places handcuffs onto a simulated arrestee during security forces augmentee training at AB 201, Niger, Jan. 27, 2023. Augmentees are mustered from various units outside their career fields to become multifunctional Airmen - being able to perform as Security Forces members in times of need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2023 08:45
|Photo ID:
|7608257
|VIRIN:
|230127-Z-CC902-1062
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|12.64 MB
|Location:
|AIR BASE 201, NE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Training ensures SF augmentees don't work ‘off the cuff’ [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
