Training ensures SF augmentees don't work ‘off the cuff’

U.S. Air Force service members receive training in conducting searches of arrestees during security forces augmentee training at AB 201, Niger, Jan. 27, 2023. Augmentees are mustered from various units outside their career fields to become multifunctional Airmen - being able to perform as Security Forces members in times of need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)

