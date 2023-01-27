U.S. Air Force service members receive training in conducting searches of arrestees during security forces augmentee training at AB 201, Niger, Jan. 27, 2023. Augmentees are mustered from various units outside their career fields to become multifunctional Airmen - being able to perform as Security Forces members in times of need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2023 08:45
|Photo ID:
|7608256
|VIRIN:
|230127-Z-CC902-1019
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|12.41 MB
|Location:
|AIR BASE 201, NE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Training ensures SF augmentees don't work ‘off the cuff’ [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
