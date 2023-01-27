Training ensures SF augmentees don't work ‘off the cuff’

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Bradford, 409th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron member, teaches Airman 1st Class Jeffrey Leitch, 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron Civil Engineer Flight, water and fuel systems maintenance technician, how to place handcuffs onto a simulated arrestee during security forces augmentee training at AB 201, Niger, Jan. 27, 2023. Augmentees are mustered from various units outside their career fields to become multifunctional Airmen - being able to perform as Security Forces members in times of need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Michael Matkin)

