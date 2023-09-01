Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Singapore

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Singapore

    SINGAPORE

    01.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk 

    USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26)

    SINGAPORE (Jan. 10, 2023) Capt. Justin Kubu, Commodore of Commander Amphibious Squadron SEVEN (CPR 7), starts a tug-of-war game during a sports day event part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Singapore, Jan. 10, 2023. The sports day combines members of both countries into teams to foster cooperation and team-building. CARAT Singapore is a bilateral exercise between Singapore and the United States designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. In its 28th year, the CARAT series is comprised of multinational exercises, designed to enhance U.S. and partner forces’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2023
    Date Posted: 01.30.2023 02:17
    This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Singapore [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Joshua Samoluk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

