PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 29, 2023) Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) board an MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft from the 31st MEU’s Air Combat Element during a fast rope exercise on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), during routine operations while sailing in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 28. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, alongside the 31st MEU, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2023 Date Posted: 01.30.2023 02:13 Photo ID: 7608031 VIRIN: 230129-N-BX791-1004 Resolution: 5399x3409 Size: 1.34 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st MEU Conducts Fast Rope Drill Aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Thomas Contant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.