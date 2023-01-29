Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU Conducts Fast Rope Drill Aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 2 of 4]

    31st MEU Conducts Fast Rope Drill Aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Thomas Contant 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 29, 2023) Corporal Wyatt Schultz, from Lakeville, Minnesota, assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) conducts fast rope operations out the back of an MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft from the 31 st MEU’s Air Combat Element during a fast rope exercise on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), during routine operations while sailing in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 28. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, alongside the 31st MEU, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2023
    Date Posted: 01.30.2023 02:13
    Photo ID: 7608029
    VIRIN: 230129-N-BX791-1144
    Resolution: 3712x5450
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU Conducts Fast Rope Drill Aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Thomas Contant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    31st MEU
    Flight Operations
    MV-22B
    USS America (LHA 6)

