Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines with CLR-37 conduct machine gun range [Image 20 of 21]

    Marines with CLR-37 conduct machine gun range

    CENTRAL TRAINING AREA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.26.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Sebastian Riveraaponte 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 37 (CLR-37) fire weapons during a machine gun live-fire range at the Central Training Area, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 26, 2023. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sebastian Riveraaponte)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 01.30.2023 01:44
    Photo ID: 7608026
    VIRIN: 230126-M-MW038-1436
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.59 MB
    Location: CENTRAL TRAINING AREA, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines with CLR-37 conduct machine gun range [Image 21 of 21], by LCpl Sebastian Riveraaponte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CLR-37 Marines participate in a simulated vehicle and casualty recovery mission
    CLR-37 Marines participate in a simulated vehicle and casualty recovery mission
    CLR-37 Marines participate in a simulated vehicle and casualty recovery mission
    CLR-37 Marines participate in a simulated vehicle and casualty recovery mission
    CLR-37 Marines participate in a simulated vehicle and casualty recovery mission
    CLR-37 Marines participate in a simulated vehicle and casualty recovery mission
    CLR-37 Marines participate in a simulated vehicle and casualty recovery mission
    CLR-37 Marines participate in a simulated vehicle and casualty recovery mission
    Marines with CLR-37 conduct machine gun range
    Marines with CLR-37 conduct machine gun range
    CLR-37 Marines participate in a simulated vehicle and casualty recovery mission
    Marines with CLR-37 conduct machine gun range
    Marines with CLR-37 conduct machine gun range
    Marines with CLR-37 conduct machine gun range
    CLR-37 Marines participate in a simulated vehicle and casualty recovery mission
    Marines with CLR-37 conduct machine gun range
    Marines with CLR-37 conduct machine gun range
    Marines with CLR-37 conduct machine gun range
    Marines with CLR-37 conduct machine gun range
    Marines with CLR-37 conduct machine gun range
    Marines with CLR-37 conduct machine gun range

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    M249 SAW
    Marines
    training
    III MEF
    3d MLG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT