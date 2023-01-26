Marines with CLR-37 conduct machine gun range

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 37 (CLR-37) run toward a simulated target during a machine gun live-fire range at the Central Training Area, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 26, 2023. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sebastian Riveraaponte)

