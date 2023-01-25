Leadership from the Wisconsin National Guard, including Maj. Gen. Paul E. Knapp, Wisconsin's Adjutant General, visited soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 120th Field Artillery and 132nd Brigade Support Battalion, both a part of the 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, during Northern Strike 23-1 on Jan. 25 in Camp Grayling, Mich. Northern Strike is a winter exercise hosted by the Michigan National Guard, and took place at Northern Michigan’s National All-Domain Warfighting Center from Jan. 20-29.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2023 Date Posted: 01.29.2023 22:41 Photo ID: 7607937 VIRIN: 230125-Z-OK054-020 Resolution: 6744x4500 Size: 25.87 MB Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wisconsin Leadership Observes Northern Strike Exercise [Image 47 of 47], by SSG Kati Volkman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.