    Wisconsin Leadership Observes Northern Strike Exercise [Image 45 of 47]

    Wisconsin Leadership Observes Northern Strike Exercise

    CAMP GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kati Volkman 

    32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Leadership from the Wisconsin National Guard, including Maj. Gen. Paul E. Knapp, Wisconsin's Adjutant General, visited soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 120th Field Artillery and 132nd Brigade Support Battalion, both a part of the 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, during Northern Strike 23-1 on Jan. 25 in Camp Grayling, Mich. Northern Strike is a winter exercise hosted by the Michigan National Guard, and took place at Northern Michigan’s National All-Domain Warfighting Center from Jan. 20-29.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 01.29.2023 22:41
    Photo ID: 7607935
    VIRIN: 230125-Z-OK054-015
    Resolution: 6744x4500
    Size: 26.6 MB
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wisconsin Leadership Observes Northern Strike Exercise [Image 47 of 47], by SSG Kati Volkman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #Army
    #NationalGuard
    #WisconsinNationalGuard
    #ArmyNationalGuard
    #RedArrow
    #32IBCT

