Roman Catholic Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio visits Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Feb. 2023

Col. Martin A. Wohlgemuth, commander, Area Support Group – Kuwait, welcomes, Charge d’Affaires, U.S. Embassy Kuwait, James Holtsnider, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jan. 29, 2023. Holtsnider was there to visit Roman Catholic Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio of the Archdiocese for the Military Services, who is visit Kuwait and meeting with servicemembers throughout the country.

Date Taken: 01.29.2023 Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW