Col. Martin A. Wohlgemuth, commander, Area Support Group – Kuwait, welcomes, Charge d’Affaires, U.S. Embassy Kuwait, James Holtsnider, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jan. 29, 2023. Holtsnider was there to visit Roman Catholic Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio of the Archdiocese for the Military Services, who is visit Kuwait and meeting with servicemembers throughout the country.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2023 17:00
|Photo ID:
|7607777
|VIRIN:
|230129-D-VN697-054
|Resolution:
|2761x1685
|Size:
|797.15 KB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Roman Catholic Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio visits Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Feb. 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
