Roman Catholic Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio of the Archdiocese for the Military Services, Lt. Col. Ben Hines, chaplain, Area Support Group – Kuwait, and Col. Martin A. Wohlgemuth, commander, ASG-KU, pose for a picture during a meet-and-greet event, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jan. 29, 2023. Broglio of the Archdiocese for the Military Services, and president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops is conducting a visit to Kuwait and meeting with servicemembers throughout the country.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2023 17:00
|Photo ID:
|7607775
|VIRIN:
|230129-D-VN697-893
|Resolution:
|3985x2772
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Roman Catholic Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio visits Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Feb. 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS
