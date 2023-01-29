Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Roman Catholic Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio visits Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Feb. 2023 [Image 3 of 8]

    Roman Catholic Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio visits Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Feb. 2023

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    01.29.2023

    Photo by Claudia LaMantia 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    U.S. Army Capt. Travis Belobrajeic, commander, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 10th Field Hospital, receives Holy Communion from Roman Catholic Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jan. 29, 2023. Broglio of the Archdiocese for the Military Services, and president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops is conducting a visit to Kuwait and meeting with servicemembers throughout the country.

    This work, Roman Catholic Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio visits Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Feb. 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st Theater Sustainment Command
    Army Central
    Area Support Group – Kuwait
    ARCENT
    Archdiocese for the Military Services
    ASG-KU

