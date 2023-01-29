Roman Catholic Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio visits Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Feb. 2023

U.S. Army Capt. Travis Belobrajeic, commander, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 10th Field Hospital, receives Holy Communion from Roman Catholic Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jan. 29, 2023. Broglio of the Archdiocese for the Military Services, and president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops is conducting a visit to Kuwait and meeting with servicemembers throughout the country.

