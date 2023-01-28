230128-N-PG545-1148, Aguadilla, Puerto Rico (Jan. 28, 2023) Chief Musician Cory Parker interacts with the audience at a U.S. Navy Band Cruisers concert in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. The Cruisers performed eleven concerts spanning 850 miles during their two-week tour of Puerto Rico. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2023 Date Posted: 01.29.2023 09:14 Photo ID: 7607627 VIRIN: 230128-N-PQ545-1148 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 1.54 MB Location: AGUADILLA, PR, PR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Puerto Rico Tour [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.