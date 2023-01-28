230128-N-PG545-1051, Aguadilla, Puerto Rico (Jan. 28, 2023) U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. The Cruisers performed eleven concerts spanning 850 miles during their two-week tour of Puerto Rico. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2023 09:13
|Photo ID:
|7607621
|VIRIN:
|230128-N-PQ545-1051
|Resolution:
|5163x3447
|Size:
|5.48 MB
|Location:
|AGUADILLA, PR, PR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Puerto Rico Tour [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
