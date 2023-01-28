U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Puerto Rico Tour

230128-N-PG545-1014, Aguadilla, Puerto Rico (Jan. 28, 2023) Chief Musician Dennys Moura from Gaithersburg, Maryland, interacts with audience members after a U.S. Navy Band concert in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. The Cruisers performed eleven concerts spanning 850 miles during their two-week tour of Puerto Rico. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)
