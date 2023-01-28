NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 28, 2023) Sailors assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) participate in a ship-wide damage control drill. Green Bay is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2023 Date Posted: 01.29.2023 07:46 Photo ID: 7607577 VIRIN: 230128-N-IO312-1131 Resolution: 5515x3677 Size: 858.58 KB Location: JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Damage Control Drill [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.