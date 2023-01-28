USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Damage Control Drill

NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 28, 2023) Damage Controlman 1st Class Courtney Caldwell, left, from Memphis, Tenn., assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), trains Information Systems Technician Seaman DeJaun Jenkins, from McComb, Miss., also assigned to Green Bay, in firefighting techniques during a ship-wide damage control drill. Green Bay is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

