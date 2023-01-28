Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Damage Control Drill [Image 6 of 9]

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Damage Control Drill

    JAPAN

    01.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Cavenaile  

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 28, 2023) Damage Controlman 1st Class Courtney Caldwell, left, from Memphis, Tenn., assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), trains Information Systems Technician Seaman DeJaun Jenkins, from McComb, Miss., also assigned to Green Bay, in firefighting techniques during a ship-wide damage control drill. Green Bay is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2023
    Date Posted: 01.29.2023 07:46
    Photo ID: 7607576
    VIRIN: 230128-N-IO312-1117
    Resolution: 2819x4228
    Size: 981.13 KB
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Damage Control Drill [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

