NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 28, 2023) Sailors assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) participate in a ship-wide damage control drill. Green Bay is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Cavenaile)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2023 07:46
|Photo ID:
|7607574
|VIRIN:
|230128-N-IO312-1064
|Resolution:
|5568x2797
|Size:
|909.61 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Damage Control Drill [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT