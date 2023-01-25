USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Flight Operations

NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 25, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Derrick Koch, from Pine Plains, N.Y., assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) signals an AH-1Z Cobra helicopter from Marine Medium Tilt Rotor Squadron (VMM) 262 to take off from the ship’s flight deck. Green Bay is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

