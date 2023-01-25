Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 5 of 13]

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Flight Operations

    JAPAN

    01.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Cavenaile  

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 25, 2023) An AH-1Z Cobra helicopter from Marine Medium Tilt Rotor Squadron (VMM) 262 takes off from the flight deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2023
    Date Posted: 01.29.2023 07:28
    Photo ID: 7607553
    VIRIN: 230125-N-IO312-1109
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    Aviation Boatswain's Mates
    USS Green Bay
    UH-1Y Huey
    AH-1Z Cobra
    VMM 262

