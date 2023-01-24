386th ECES Firefighter Training

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ethan Dedmon and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Borden Mann, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters, operate a P-19 aircraft response vehicle hose line at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 24, 2023. A P-19 hose line is usually set to 150 psi which is why two firefighters are necessary in order to properly control and aim the line. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devan Halstead)

