Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    386th ECES Firefighter Training [Image 5 of 10]

    386th ECES Firefighter Training

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    01.24.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Devan Halstead 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ethan Dedmon and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Borden Mann, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters, operate a P-19 aircraft response vehicle hose line at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 24, 2023. A P-19 hose line is usually set to 150 psi which is why two firefighters are necessary in order to properly control and aim the line. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devan Halstead)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.29.2023 05:08
    Photo ID: 7607422
    VIRIN: 230124-F-DG885-1313
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.64 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th ECES Firefighter Training [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Devan Halstead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    386th ECES Firefighter Training
    407th EOSS Weather Airmen Inspect Equipment
    386th ECES Firefighter Training
    386th ECES Firefighter Training
    386th ECES Firefighter Training
    386th ECES Firefighter Training
    386th ECES Firefighter Training
    386th ECES Firefighter Training
    386th ECES Firefighter Training
    386th ECES Firefighter Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civil Engineer Squadron
    Firefighters
    Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT