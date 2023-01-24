Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    386th ECES Firefighter Training [Image 3 of 10]

    386th ECES Firefighter Training

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    01.24.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Devan Halstead 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, drives a P-19 aircraft response vehicle while operating a water turret at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 24, 2023. The P-19 is capable of holding 1,000 gallons of water. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devan Halstead)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.29.2023 05:08
    Photo ID: 7607420
    VIRIN: 230124-F-DG885-1185
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.98 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th ECES Firefighter Training [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Devan Halstead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    386th ECES Firefighter Training
    407th EOSS Weather Airmen Inspect Equipment
    386th ECES Firefighter Training
    386th ECES Firefighter Training
    386th ECES Firefighter Training
    386th ECES Firefighter Training
    386th ECES Firefighter Training
    386th ECES Firefighter Training
    386th ECES Firefighter Training
    386th ECES Firefighter Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civil Engineer Squadron
    Firefighters
    Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT