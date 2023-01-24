407th EOSS Weather Airmen Inspect Equipment

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ethan Dedmon, a 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, drives a P-19 aircraft response vehicle while operating a water turret at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 24, 2023. The P-19 is capable of holding 1,000 gallons of water. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devan Halstead)
