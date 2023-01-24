U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Borden Mann, a 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, quickly puts on his gear at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 24, 2023. Once a call goes out to 386th ECES firefighters they have one minute to get their gear, get to the truck, and roll out. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devan Halstead)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2023 Date Posted: 01.29.2023 05:08 Photo ID: 7607418 VIRIN: 230124-F-DG885-1039 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 11.28 MB Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 386th ECES Firefighter Training [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Devan Halstead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.