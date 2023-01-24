U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Borden Mann, a 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, quickly puts on his gear at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Jan. 24, 2023. Once a call goes out to 386th ECES firefighters they have one minute to get their gear, get to the truck, and roll out. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Devan Halstead)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2023 05:08
|Photo ID:
|7607418
|VIRIN:
|230124-F-DG885-1039
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.28 MB
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 386th ECES Firefighter Training [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Devan Halstead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT