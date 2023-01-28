Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Conducts General Quarters Drill [Image 3 of 6]

    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Conducts General Quarters Drill

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 28, 2023) – Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) investigate a main engine room for casualties during a general quarters drill while operating in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 28. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2023
    Date Posted: 01.28.2023 22:53
    Photo ID: 7607322
    VIRIN: 230128-N-UA460-0331
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 919.35 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    TAGS

    General Quarters
    Firefighting
    DESRON 15
    Rafael Peralta
    CTF 71

