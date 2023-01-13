230113-N-NY362-1171 TOKYO BAY (Jan. 13, 2023) Cmdr., Benjamin Pearlswig, executive officer of Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67), searches for surface contacts on the port bridge wing in Tokyo Bay, Jan. 13. Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2023 23:00
|Photo ID:
|7607321
|VIRIN:
|230113-N-NY362-1171
|Resolution:
|6070x4252
|Size:
|945.49 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Shiloh (CG 67) Bridge Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT