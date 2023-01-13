230113-N-NY362-1159 TOKYO BAY (Jan. 13, 2023) Lt. Andrew Rumments, from Richmond, Kentucky, searches for surface contacts in the bridge aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) in Tokyo Bay, Jan. 13. Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2023 Date Posted: 01.28.2023 23:00 Photo ID: 7607320 VIRIN: 230113-N-NY362-1159 Resolution: 5533x4243 Size: 834.14 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Shiloh (CG 67) Bridge Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.