    USS Shiloh (CG 67) Bridge Operations [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Shiloh (CG 67) Bridge Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Navarro 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230113-N-NY362-1150 TOKYO BAY (Jan. 13, 2023) Lt. j.g. Gunnar Johnson, from Schuarita, Ariz., monitors ship bearing in the bridge aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2023
    Date Posted: 01.28.2023 23:00
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    TAGS

    USS Shiloh
    CG 67
    U.S. Navy
    Bridge Operations

