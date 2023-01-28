PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 28, 2023) – Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) review ship diagrams during a general quarters drill while operating in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 28. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|01.28.2023
|01.28.2023 22:53
|7607309
|230128-N-UA460-0158
|6040x4249
|1.2 MB
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|0
|0
This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Conducts General Quarters Drill [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
