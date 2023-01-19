Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Shiloh (CG 67) Fueling-At-Sea [Image 8 of 8]

    USS Shiloh (CG 67) Fueling-At-Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Navarro 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230119-N-NY362-1088 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 19, 2023) Sailors secure a JP-5 fuel line aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) during a fueling-at-sea with fleet-replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO-194) (not pictured) in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 19. Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.28.2023 22:28
    Photo ID: 7607304
    VIRIN: 230119-N-NY362-1088
    Resolution: 5361x4143
    Size: 824.52 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Shiloh (CG 67) Fueling-At-Sea [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Shiloh (CG 67) Fueling-At-Sea
    USS Shiloh (CG 67) Fueling-At-Sea
    USS Shiloh (CG 67) Fueling-At-Sea
    USS Shiloh (CG 67) Fueling-At-Sea
    USS Shiloh (CG 67) Fueling-At-Sea
    USS Shiloh (CG 67) Fueling-At-Sea
    USS Shiloh (CG 67) Fueling-At-Sea
    USS Shiloh (CG 67) Fueling-At-Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USNS John Ericsson
    USS Shiloh
    CG 67
    U.S. Navy
    Fueling-At-Sea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT