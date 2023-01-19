230119-N-NY362-1088 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 19, 2023) Sailors secure a JP-5 fuel line aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) during a fueling-at-sea with fleet-replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO-194) (not pictured) in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 19. Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2023 Date Posted: 01.28.2023 22:28 Photo ID: 7607304 VIRIN: 230119-N-NY362-1088 Resolution: 5361x4143 Size: 824.52 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Shiloh (CG 67) Fueling-At-Sea [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.