    NAVEUR-NAVAF Band performs at Terra Kulture Hall in Lagos [Image 6 of 10]

    NAVEUR-NAVAF Band performs at Terra Kulture Hall in Lagos

    NIGERIA

    01.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cameron Edy 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    230128-N-DK722-2015 (Jan. 28, 2023) LAGOS, Nigeria -- Musician 2nd Class Dakota Keller plays the trumpet during a performance at Terra Kulture Hall in Lagos, Nigeria, Jan. 28, 2023, during exercise Obangame Express 2023. Obangame Express 2023, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is a maritime exercise designed to improve cooperation, and increase maritime safety and security among participating nations in the Gulf of Guinea and Southern Atlantic Ocean. U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa. This photo has been digitally altered to black and white. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st class Cameron C. Edy)

