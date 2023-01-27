230127-N-PG545-1157, Ponce, Puerto Rico (Jan. 27, 2023) Musician 1st Class Athus Delima from Dallas, Texas, performs with U.S. Navy Band Cruisers at Plaza del Caribe in Ponce, Puerto Rico. The Cruisers performed eleven concerts spanning 850 miles during their two-week tour of Puerto Rico.
(U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2023 08:15
|Photo ID:
|7606992
|VIRIN:
|230127-N-PQ545-1157
|Resolution:
|5593x3734
|Size:
|4.35 MB
|Location:
|PONCE, PR, PR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Band Cruisers Puerto Rico Tour [Image 17 of 17], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
